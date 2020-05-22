The "5G Markets in Europe Data Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in Europe with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2025 by country and use cases. Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

Europe

Belgium

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Italy

Poland

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

List of Indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC, and uRLLC 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands) 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches coverage

5G tariffs

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key facts

1.2. 5G commercial launches in Europe

1.3. First 5G commercial offers in Europe

1.4. Spectrum assignments in the EU-28

1.5. 5G subscription forecasts in Europe up to 2025

1.6. 5G revenue forecasts in Europe up to 2025

2. Belgium

2.1. Key facts

2.2. Belgium regulation

2.3. Belgium trials

2.4. Service coverage and maturity

2.5. Wireless CapEx in Belgium

2.6. Orange Belgium

2.7. Proximus

2.8. Telenet

2.9. 5G subscription forecasts in Belgium up to 2025

2.10. 5G revenue forecasts in Belgium up to 2025

3. Finland

3.1. Key facts

3.2. Finnish regulation

3.3. 5G trials in Finland

3.4. Service coverage and maturity

3.5. First 5G plans in Finland

3.6. Wireless CapEx in Finland

3.7. DNA Finland

3.8. Elisa

3.9. Telia

3.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Finland up to 2025

3.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Finland up to 2025

4. France

4.1. France lags behind 5G world leaders

4.2. French regulation started in mid-2017

4.3. French 3.5GHz spectrum auction underway

4.4. Extensive tests are underway using trial licences

4.5. Orange

4.6. SFR

4.7. Bouygues Telecom

4.8. Wireless CapEx in France

4.9. 5G subscription forecasts in France up to 2025

4.10. 5G revenue forecasts in France up to 2025

5. Germany

5.1. Germany is one of Europe's 5G leaders

5.2. The German 5G framework started in 2015

5.3. 5G trials in Germany

5.4. Germany set ambitious coverage obligations for 5G services

5.5. Availability of commercial 5G services and prices

5.6. Deutsche Telekom

5.7. Vodafone Germany

5.8. Telefnica Germany

5.9. Wireless CapEx in Germany

5.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Germany up to 2025

5.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Germany up to 2025

6. Greece

6.1. 5G in Greece, key facts

6.2. Greece regulation

6.3. 5G trials in Greece

6.4. Service coverage and maturity

6.5. Wireless CapEx in Greece

6.6. Cosmote

6.7. Vodafone Greece

6.8. Wind Hellas

6.9. 5G subscription forecasts in Greece up to 2025

6.10. 5G revenue forecasts in Greece up to 2025

7. Italy

7.1. Italy is a 5G network European leader

7.2. Low, mid- and high-bands auctioned in October 2018

7.3. Italy has conducted many trials nationwide

7.4. Vodafone and TIM have launched 5G services

7.5. Commercial 5G services: availability and prices

7.6. Vodafone Italy

7.7. Telecom Italia

7.8. Wind Tre

7.9. Wireless CapEx in Italy

7.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Italy up to 2025

7.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Italy up to 2025

8. Poland

8.1. 5G in Poland

8.2. Polish regulation

8.3. 5G trials in Poland

8.4. Service coverage and maturity

8.5. Wireless CapEx in Poland

8.6. Orange

8.7. Play

8.8. T-Mobile

8.9. Plus

8.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Poland up to 2025

8.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Poland up to 2025

9. Spain

9.1. Spain has moved quite fast in 5G

9.2. Spain invested in a 5G National Plan as early as July 2017

9.3. Spain started trialing 5G technology in late 2017

9.4. Fast regulation led to coordinated 5G initiatives and 5G launches

9.5. Availability of commercial 5G services and 5G prices

9.6. Vodafone Spain

9.7. Telefnica Spain

9.8. Orange Spain

9.9. Wireless CapEx in Spain

9.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Spain up to 2025

9.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Spain up to 2025

10. Sweden

10.1. 5G in Sweden is expected in 2020

10.2. Swedish regulation

10.3. 5G trials in Sweden

10.4. Service coverage and maturity

10.5. Wireless CapEx in Sweden

10.6. Telenor

10.7. Telia

10.8. 5G subscription forecasts in Sweden up to 2025

10.9. 5G revenue forecasts in Sweden up to 2025

11. The United Kingdom

11.1. The UK is Europe's 5G network leader

11.2. The UK was the first in the EU to auction 5G spectrum

11.3. Fast regulation led to coordinated 5G initiatives

11.4. The UK aims to cover major cities

11.5. 5G commercial service availability in the UK: 140 cities and locations

11.6. UK's first 5G plans and packages compared

11.7. EE UK

11.8. Vodafone UK

11.9. Three UK

11.10. O2 Telefonica UK

11.11. Wireless CapEx in the UK

11.12. 5G subscription forecasts in the UK up to 2025

11.13. 5G revenue forecasts in the UK up to 2025

12. Turkey

12.1. 5G in Turkey, key facts

12.2. Turkish regulation

12.3. 5G player trials and initiatives

12.4. Service coverage and maturity

12.5. Wireless CapEx in Turkey

12.6. Turkcell

12.7. Turk Telekom

12.8. Vodafone Turkey

12.9. 5G subscription forecasts in Turkey up to 2025

12.10. 5G revenue forecasts in Turkey up to 2025

