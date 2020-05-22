Anzeige
Freitag, 22.05.2020

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
22.05.20
11:58 Uhr
3,307 Euro
+0,015
+0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
22.05.2020 | 12:04
79 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation E.ON SE 3 Tranche EUR

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation E.ON SE 3 Tranche EUR

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Post-Stabilisation Notice

22 May 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

E.ON SE

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.375% Notes due 20 April 2023

EUR 500,000,000 0.75% Notes due 20 February 2028

EUR 500,000,000 0.875% Green Bonds due 20 August 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 27 March 2020, supplemented 12 May 2020.

LEI: Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:E.ON SE
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS2177575177 - 3yr
XS2177580250 - 8yr
XS2177580508 - 11yr
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000 - 3yr
€ 500,000,000 - 8yr
€ 500,000,000 - 11yr
Description:0.375% Notes due 20 April 2023
0.75% Notes due 20 February 2028
0.875% Green Bonds due 20 August 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2020 PR Newswire
