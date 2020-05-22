COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation E.ON SE 3 Tranche EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

22 May 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

E.ON SE

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.375% Notes due 20 April 2023

EUR 500,000,000 0.75% Notes due 20 February 2028

EUR 500,000,000 0.875% Green Bonds due 20 August 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 27 March 2020, supplemented 12 May 2020.

LEI: Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: E.ON SE Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2177575177 - 3yr

XS2177580250 - 8yr

XS2177580508 - 11yr Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 - 3yr

€ 500,000,000 - 8yr

€ 500,000,000 - 11yr Description: 0.375% Notes due 20 April 2023

0.75% Notes due 20 February 2028

0.875% Green Bonds due 20 August 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

Merrill Lynch International

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

