

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of RMB 1.15 or $0.16, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 9.20 or $1.30, an increase of 7%. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% year-over-year to RMB 25.44 billion or $3.59 billion.



Fourth quarter revenue was RMB 114.31 billion or $16.14 billion, an increase of 22% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter.



For fiscal 2021, Alibaba Group expects to generate revenue of over RMB 650 billion.



