

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) plans to re-open about 600 additional stores by June 13 across North America. It includes about 500 Bed Bath & Beyond stores across North America, as well as around 50 Christmas Tree Shop stores and around 50 Cost Plus World Market stores in the US.



In addition to buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores, which remain open to serve essential infant, health and personal care needs, this means around 50% of the Company's total store fleet is expected to be open by June 13.



The company plans to expand contactless curbside pickup services to about 1,350 stores in total, adding a further 600 additional locations. Contactless curbside will be available at about 90% of the company's total store fleet across the US and Canada.



The company expects around half of its stores across its retail banners to remain closed to the public through June 13, 2020. It will also extend the furlough of the majority of store associates and a portion of corporate associates until at least June 13, 2020.



As stores re-open during this period, the company expects to bring about 11,000 associates back from furlough.



The company noted that it will continue to pay 100% of the cost of healthcare premiums for all furloughed associates who currently participate in the company's health plan, until further notice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

