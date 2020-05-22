Infiniti Research is a leading provider of market intelligence services to businesses around the globe. For over 15 years, Infiniti has been helping companies across industries to identify key market challenges and strategize to meet the changing market demands. Since the coronavirus outbreak, experts at Infiniti Research have also been working closely with several pharma companies to plan for the contingencies ahead. Request a free brochure for more insights into our COVID-19 support solutions for pharma companies.

Emerging markets are highly promising and offer a plethora of opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. As a result, there is an unprecedented increase in the number of companies in the life sciences industry that are turning to emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China to set up their businesses. Pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research believe that big pharma companies that are innovative and advanced in terms of manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and understanding customer needs are more likely to gain an edge over the others in these coveted markets.

Despite several efforts, some big pharma companies often fail to gain a major foothold in these regions. This issue occurs due to several reasons. Sometimes, new entrants in the big pharma market discover that operating and selling in emerging markets can be challenging due to market access requirements including manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain can be complex. Furthermore, unfavorable regulatory environment, dynamic pricing and reimbursement practices, and talent management challenges also pose major challenges for big pharma companies in emerging markets. According to pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key strategies to survive in emerging markets include Grouping customers into clusters, identifying cross-border commonalities, and ensuring timely and cost-effective execution.

