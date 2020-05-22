Anti-Drone Market Size to Reach USD 2.315 Billion by 2025 Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-Drone refers to devices used for the identification and capture of unmanned aircraft. This serves as an intelligent shield that senses the presence of drones kilometers away, recognizes the pattern, and learns to neutralize them by finding their vulnerabilities.

The global anti-drone market size is projected to increase from USD 512.24 Million in 2018 to USD 2.315 Billion at a CAGR of 24.04 percent by the end of 2025.

Increased use of these unidentified airborne devices to spy from backyards and windows has increased the worldwide threat to national security. Such aircraft systems are composed of various sensors capable of capturing video and audio, regardless of time and location. Manufacturers are gradually designing ground-breaking UAV mitigation technologies to combat them, which prevent the drones from flying in illegal airspace.

Inquire for Sample Research Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-1V39/Global_Anti_Drone

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL ANTI DRONE MARKET SIZE:

The Anti Drone Market size is growing rapidly because of increasing concerns about the possible security risks posed by unauthorized aircraft systems in both the civil and military sectors. Increasing numbers of reports of security breaches by these unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles ( UAVs), combined with the increase in terrorism and illegal activity, have largely driven the market in the last few years.

Engineering firms and defense contractors are increasing R&D to develop systems that can detect approaching drones and neutralize incoming threats. Due to increased investments by various governments in this technology, the anti-drone market size is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Companies on the anti-drone market are gaining experience in designing high-definition radars that can track devices from a distance of many kilometers. They combine these radar technologies with long-range infrared cameras to confirm and track the targets. This increase in technological advancements is expected to increase the Anti-Drone market size.

Anti-drone technology is relatively new on the market, and the technologies used to manufacture counter-UAV systems undergo rigorous research and development. The costs incurred in R&D are also very high because of the use of lasers and other advanced technologies. The high initial investment requirement might hinder the Anti-Drone Market market growth.

View Full Research Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1V39/global-anti-drone

ANTI-DRONE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the forecast period, the military & defense vertical is projected to account for the largest Anti-Drone Market share. Countries are currently insisting on the importance of reinforcing counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which is expected to boost the demand for anti-drone market systems. The use of drones has increased for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying. Consequently, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system in the military & defense sector is expected to rise in the coming years.

In terms of region, the Americas are likely to account for the largest Anti-Drone Market share. This growth can be attributed to the presence of several key players in that region. Other factors contributing to this market 's growth also include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, particularly in the US.

The Asia Pacific anti-drone market is expected to witness significant growth due to increased government spending on expanding the aerospace and defense infrastructure, especially in emerging economies.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-1V39/Global_Anti_Drone_Market

ON THE BASIS OF TECHNOLOGY, THE GLOBAL ANTI-DRONE MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Electronic System

Kinetic System

Laser System.

ON THE BASIS OF APPLICATION, THE GLOBAL ANTI-DRONE MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Detection

Disruption.

ON THE BASIS OF VERTICALS, THE GLOBAL ANTI-DRONE MARKET IS STUDIED ACROSS

Commercial

Homeland Security

Military & Defense.

KEY PLAYERS

"Lockheed Martin Corp. the potential growing player for the Global Anti-Drone Market"

DroneShield

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corp

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battele Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone

Detect

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp

Saab AB

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC

Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC

Thales Group

