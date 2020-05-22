New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective May 19, 2020. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective May 19, 2020 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective May 19, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period commencing of Harmony's first financial years (195-day period) and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup engaging to develop the solutions which entail the integration of clean energy and rechargeable battery technologies.

