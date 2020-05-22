Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) is pleased to announce the Company has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary named Water Club Inc. ("Water Club").

The Water Club will be a subscription-based distributor of the BE WATERTM brand which is produced by Greene Concepts' Mammoth Ventures subsidiary. The Water Club has secured the website domain WaterClubOnline.com, which is presently under construction. WaterClubOnline.com will launch the Company's affiliate and social networking programs centered around the sale and supply of pure clean artesian spring water, BE WATERTM.

The Water Club will offer consumers the ability to purchase cases of Be Water for automatic delivery to their door on a monthly basis. Each subscription will be part of a yearly subscription and consumers may choose from several tiers. Tiers will offer consumers a guaranteed supply of BE WATERTM so that consumers can have the peace of mind of having an ample supply of natural artesian spring water for their household, delivered on a monthly basis.

The Company is working to organize multiple warehouse fulfillment distribution centers across the nation in order to most effectively and efficiently coordinate the distribution and delivery of products to consumers.

Home delivery of water is a proven concept, it does work. Unfortunately, most consumers are unaware of the service or convenience of home delivery of water. Even in today's world of home delivery services of groceries such as Instacart and Shipt, most consumers never consider the convenience of home delivery of water.

The Water Club intends to change this consumer oversight and maximize the awareness of BE WATERTM as well as the convenience and reliability of receiving regularly scheduled delivery of BE WATERTM directly to the consumer's home.

Other company's such as Nestlé Waters and Culligan provide home delivery services of purified water upon request. Water Club Online intends to pursue subscription-based delivery of water directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners, a marketing method that has achieved stellar results and returns.

Consumers are seeking natural alternatives to processed foods and beverages as the trend of a healthy lifestyle continues throughout the world. Greene Concepts is poised to fulfill consumers demands with Mammoth's own natural artesian spring water, BE WATERTM and the Company's own Water Club subscription delivery service.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. stated, "Success is upon us and we are excited to share it with you, the shareholders, as we march forward toward becoming a leading supplier in the natural spring water and beverage industry. Stay tuned for exciting upcoming news on the Founder's Program to become part of this exclusive Water Club limited offering."

The BE WATERTM brand will continue to be marketed and sold thru traditional retail channels by the Company's Mammoth Ventures division. The Water Club Inc. will focus on distribution of the BE WATERTM brand and other beverage offerings produced by Mammoth through online subscription-based sales channels.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.:

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

CONTACT:



Greene Concepts, Inc.



Investor Relations

info@inkwusa.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

559-434-1000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56372