

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that New Hoque and Sons, Inc. is recalling Radhuni Curry Powder distributed in New York City, New York due to potential Salmonella contamination.



The recall was made after it was found that the finished products contained several strains of Salmonella, the company said.



However, no illnesses has been reported to date related to the product.



The recall involves Radhuni Curry Powder that is packaged in 400g clear, plastic bottles, with an expiration date of 01/02/2022, which can be found printed on the side of the container.



They were distributed in New York City, New York, including grocery stores in Jamaica, Jackson Heights, and the Bronx, between April 17, 2020 and April 21, 2020. They were then physically removed from the stores on May 14, 2020.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



The company has ceased the distribution of the contaminated products. It has also urged consumers who have purchased Radhuni Curry Powder to discontinue use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

