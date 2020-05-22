Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS MAY 28, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)





A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5534

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 579

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1589

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 194

A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 2412

A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 517

A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 145







