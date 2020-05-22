Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK COVERED BONDS MAY 28, 2020

Bid procedure 28 May 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5534 (SE0012230415) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SEB 579 (SE0012193621) 2024-12-18
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1589 (SE0011643386) 2024-12-03
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 194 (SE0012142206) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2412 (SE0012621852) 2024-12-18
Covered Bond Länsfors. Hypotek 517 (SE0010298190) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SCBC 145 (SE0012481349) 2024-06-12
|Bid date
|Thursday 28 May 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5534
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 579
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1589
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 194
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2412
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 517
SEK 400 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 145
Maximum volume 5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5534
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 579
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1589
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 194
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 2412
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 517
A maximum of SEK 400 million per bid in issue 145
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 1 June 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 22 May 2020
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de