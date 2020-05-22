

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in April, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 11.4 percent year-on-year in April.



Manufacturing output fell 13.0 percent annually in April. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing decreased 10.1 percent.



Output in the water supply and waste management decreased 6.4 percent. Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 7.3 percent and mining and quarrying output grew 6.4 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of durable goods declined 37.9 percent yearly in April. Energy production capital goods output fell by 16.9 percent and 9.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 8.3 percent in April.



Output of intermediate goods decreased 5.4 percent and those of non-durable goods fell by 4.7 percent.



In April, after eliminating the seasonal and working-day effects, production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations declined by 62.0 percent.



