Carmel, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - Kimball International, a leading manufacturer and designer of furnishings with brands such as Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality, signed a 3-year contract with GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading IT services provider headquartered in Indiana, to provide AMS for its global IT operations.





Steve Snyder, IT Director - Business Applications of Kimball International - "We have selected GyanSys as our preferred technology partner to provide enhancements and support for our enterprise applications in this 3-year AMS agreement. GyanSys will be an extension to our team with service-level agreements and a flexible model through local and global interactions to address our strategic business requirements."

Rajkishore Una, President & CEO of GyanSys - "We are excited about this long-term relationship to provide strategic multi-platform support for Kimball International's SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, RPA, and custom applications environment. Our team's commitment is to provide quality delivery with our flexible engagement model to adapt to our customer's changing needs. This agreement demonstrates our joint commitment with Kimball International to invest and grow our businesses."

About Kimball International:

For over 70 years, Kimball International has created design-driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.

About GyanSys Inc.:

GyanSys is a mid-tier global systems integrator specializing in SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow Platforms to improve the Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations, and HR business processes to support digital transformation.

Headquartered in Indiana, GyanSys was founded in 2005 and has approximately 1,000+ professionals globally serving 125+ customers across various industries, including the manufacturing, automotive, high-tech, CPG, and life sciences industries.

For more information about GyanSys, visit www.gyansys.com.

