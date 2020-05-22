

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales fell sharply in April as restrictions introduced due to coronavirus pandemic hurt demand, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell 22.9 percent year-on-year in April versus an 11.9 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 16.9 percent fall.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear dropped 63.4 percent annually in April.



Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts declined 54.4 percent. Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores decreased by 32.9 percent and 28.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 12.3 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

