greenONE Holdings, Inc: greenONE Holdings Has Announced that it Signed an Exclusive Contract with 'The Outpost' to Represent Their Interests with the US Military

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / greenONE Holdings Inc., a Las Vegas NV-based technology company, is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive contract with Va. based dual tech advisors, The Outpost. The Outpost is a technology accelerator company that specializes in stewarding next generation technology companies into relationships with The U.S. Military and beyond.

Neil Fineman CEO of greenONE explains: "The Nutrient Acceleration System that our scientists developed is a 'needs based' technology that works seamlessly with individuals and organizations with real issues". The Outpost recognized the fit between the tech abilities of greenONE and the needs of The US Military. We're excited that they were responsible for our first SIBR contract with The USAF and believe that they can steward our problem solving abilities further into The DOD.

?Dave Harden, CEO, states: "The Outpost is excited about its relationship with greenONE in bringing best of breed commercial tech to the government."

Dave Harden, CEO & Founder of The Outpost had this more to say: "greenONE truly has untapped problem solvers that can help innovate DOD gaps in human performance and operations for our airman, soldiers, sailors and marines."

The Worlds first Advanced Hydration Water using a water based nanotechnology to rapidly deliver the drinks' essential nutrients.They are now using this rapid absorption technology to solve issues for The US military.

greenONE Holdings, Inc the creators of idrink, is a Nano nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water utilizing nanotechnology. idrink is specifically formulated by a team of doctors and scientists who formulated the Nano Nutrients in idrink so that nutrients are rapidly absorbed and are bioavailable to "go to work." greenONE is a "green company" utilizing natural plant based vitamins, with zero taste, zero fillers; and, only produces products that are GMO and BPA free.

greenONE Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV.

For more information visit www.idrinkbeverages.com.

For more information or press inquiries please contact:

M.C Luzzo

Phone: 877-468-1144

SOURCE: greenONE Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590926/greenONE-Holdings-Has-Announced-that-it-Signed-an-Exclusive-Contract-with-The-Outpost-to-Represent-Their-Interests-with-the-US-Military