Researchers in Singapore have created a device that can produce electricity from the contrast in illumination between lit and shadowed areas under weak ambient light. Although not directly related to solar, this new technology opens up new horizons for producing clean energy under indoor lighting conditions.Scientists from the National University of Singapore has sought to investigate how electricity may be produced from shadow under indoor lighting conditions. They created a special device called shadow-effect energy generator (SEG) which they claim is able to harvest electricity from the contrast ...

