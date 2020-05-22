Quantzig, a leading analytics service provider, has announced the launch of its latest newsletter that explains how businesses can drive supply chain excellence using analytics. Supply chains have always been complex, requiring the integration of multiple processes, applications, technologies, and organizational.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005284/en/

At Quantzig, we believe that the challenges arising due to the fast-evolving digital transformations and globalization of today's businesses can be overcome by applying advanced analytics-based methodologies. Quantzig's portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions is designed to help businesses analyze the critical factors that disrupt supply chain processes across industries. Leveraging our advanced supply chain analytics solutions can not only help you simplify, harmonize, and accelerate planning processes, but will also empower you to monitor and track supply chain performance, and respond effectively to changes and unplanned events.

It's essential to have as much flexibility and agility as possible across the entire supply chain to be able to sense, analyze, and adapt to the constant changes in supply chain operations. Request a FREE demo to learn how our solutions can help you.

"New technology and digital capabilities are constantly disrupting supply chains and redefining existing business models making it crucial for businesses to adopt new supply chain management strategies to thrive in the new normal," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Capabilities:

Effective Inventory Management

In a rapidly transforming business environment, inventory management turns out to be an important factor that controls costs and optimizes cash flow while helping businesses react proactively to the changing customer demands. As such, it's crucial to gain end-to-end visibility on factors that impact supply chain performance. Failing which, understanding how to move and account for inventory more profitably and making the right trade-offs can be all but impossible.

Warehouse Management

Efficient, reliable, and productive warehousing is a critical capability in any supply chain. But all too often, inaccurate information, incoherent processes, and poor supply chain visibility hamper efforts to attain it. The key is to use supply chain analytics to gain a consolidated view of trusted information and supply chain processes so you can optimize and continuously improve end-to-end supply chain operations.

Request a free proposal to learn how we can help you maximize your chance of success and drive business value through the use of innovative technologies and supply chain analytics.

Demand and Capacity Planning

Integrating supply chain processes with ERP data can open up a new world of insights into business processes and supply chain operations, from managing supplier risks to responding to customer buying behaviors. The integration of processes also lays the foundation for improving supply chain efficiency, facilitated by a centralized list of qualified and reliable suppliers and demand-centric customers.

Purchase Order Flow Management

Quantzig's purchase order flow management system streamlines manufacturing operations in alignment with supply chain processes while offering precise, real-time insights on purchase orders. It also leverages advanced analytics techniques that can help you control and analyze costs and performance at each stage of production.

Contact us to get your free copy of this resource that illustrates the offers comprehensive insights into the business benefits of implementing a 'data-driven analytics powered' approach to supply chain management.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005284/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us