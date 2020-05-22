Web Presence: Judee Fehsenfeld Opens Wellness Center With Theta Chamber For Optimal Vitality

Judee Fehsenfeld CEO and Head Therapost at Theta Wholeness Center

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Judee Fehsenfeld is the CEO and Head Therapist at Theta Wholeness Center. She has spent decades in pursuit of education and knowledge when it comes to healing and only offers treatments she fully believes in. She offers healing techniques, methods, and tools to clients who are ready to fully heal from injury and trauma to live their fullest. She offers these services in her Wellness Center that has state of the art facilities, modern technology, and ancient knowledge. A patient who comes to her center will find care as they have never received for a new whole type of healing.

Judee Fehsenfeld Now Offers One of Only Twelve Theta Chambers For Her Clients At The Wellness Center.

Judee Fehsenfeld offers a new state of the art Theta Chamber, one of only twelve in the nation. A Theta Chamber is a specialty designed chamber that a person can comfortably sit or recline in and induce a theta state in the brain due to the specifically controlled environment that only allows certain sounds, wavelengths, and comfort distractions. It is reported to effectively do months of healing work in a session. People with depression, PTSD, SAD, and many other ailments find aid in the Theta Chamber.

Judee Fehsenfeld teaches people proven methods to tap deep into themselves and learn to forgive and heal truly and completely. This idea of self-forgiveness and forgiveness of others as a key component of a full life and spiritual journey is not a new concept, but it is one that many people overlook as they try to grow and heal from past trauma. Forging ahead free of the past means letting it go, and letting go means forgiving. Judee Fehsenfeld teaches more of these concepts to people who want to progress and feel better.

Judee Fehsenfeld has been spreading her message of peace, healing, and wholeness to people for some time and now she can heal those who come to her more completely using the specialty technology in the relaxing Theta Chamber. The Theta Chamber experience is non-invasive, there is no pain involved, and some people relax to the point of sleep. Clearing your brain and setting yourself to a specific wavelength that facilitates healing can be life-changing for those who are carrying too much baggage and do not know how to tune in and move on. People from all walks of life turn to Judee Fehsenfeld for help overcoming specific hurdles in their spiritual, physiological, and psychological healing journey. Judee Fehsenfeld is always happy to meet new people, hear their stories, and help them overcome obstacles in their life's journey.

Judee Fehsenfeld is available at her clinic and even for some virtual consults if needed during these times.

