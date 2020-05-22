Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.8038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 153908 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 65520 EQS News ID: 1053705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2020 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)