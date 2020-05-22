Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.5213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210787 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 65533 EQS News ID: 1053731 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)