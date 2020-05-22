Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1776246 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 65621 EQS News ID: 1053913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)