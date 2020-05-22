ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 22-May-2020 / 19:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 81.86 978,040 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 978,040 volume - Price RUB 80,062,354.40 e) Date of the 2020-05-22 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 83.10 1,140 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 1,140 volume - Price RUB 94,734 e) Date of the 2020-05-22 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 65632 EQS News ID: 1053823 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2020 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)