Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - At the request of IIROC, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the "Company"), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Additionally, further to its press release dated May 4, 2020, the Company announces that it has issued 1,584,801 common shares in the capital of the Company to former senior officers of the Company to satisfy certain severance obligations. The shares were issued at a deemed price per share of $0.08. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

