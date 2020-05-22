Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
REKORD-DEAL für diese Goldaktie! Das macht sprachlos...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2020 | 21:56
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

greenONE Holdings, Inc: greenONE Holdings Has Announced that it Signed an Exclusive Contract with 'The Outpost' to Represent Their Interests with the U.S. Military

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / greenONE Holdings Inc., a Las Vegas NV based technology company is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive contract with VA Based dual tech advisors, The Outpost. The Outpost is a technology accelerator company that specializes in stewarding next generation technology companies into relationships with The U.S. Military and beyond.

Neil Fineman CEO of greenONE explains: The Nutrient Acceleration System that our scientists developed is a "needs based" technology that works seamlessly with individuals and organizations with real issues". The Outpost recognized the fit between the tech abilities of greenONE and the needs of The US Military. We're excited that they were responsible for our first SIBR contract with The USAF and believe that they can steward our problem solving abilities further into The DOD.

Dave Harden, CEO, states: "The Outpost is excited about its relationship with greenONE in bringing best of breed commercial tech to the government."

Dave Harden, CEO & Founder of The Outpost had this more to say: "greenONE truly has untapped problem solvers that can help innovate DOD gaps in human performance and operations for our airman, soldiers, sailors and marines."

greenONE created idrink, The Worlds first Advanced Hydration Water using a water based nanotechnology to rapidly deliver the drinks' essential nutrients. They are now using this rapid absorption technology to solve issues for The U.S. military. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information or press inquiries please contact:

greenONE Holdings Inc, Las Vegas NV
877-468-1144

SOURCE: greenONE Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591094/greenONE-Holdings-Has-Announced-that-it-Signed-an-Exclusive-Contract-with-The-Outpost-to-Represent-Their-Interests-with-the-US-Military

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.