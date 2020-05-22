The global self-inflating bag market is expected to grow by USD 71.79 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Patients affected by COVID-19 experience respiratory distress or shortness of breath. The growing shortage of medical ventilators is compelling healthcare professionals to increase the use of self-inflating bags to provide manual resuscitation to such patients. With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world, the growth of the global self-inflating bag market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD. In addition, the rising adoption of 3D printing is anticipated to boost the growth of the self-inflating bag market.

Factors such as exposure to air pollution, dust and fumes, smoke and deteriorating indoor and outdoor air quality are increasing the prevalence of chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In 2017, around 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis and about 3.8 million adults were diagnosed with emphysema in the US alone. These conditions are the most common types of COPD. They result in lung damage and reduces the capacity of absorbing oxygen. Hence, self-inflating bags are used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing adequately. These bags are also used in out-of-hospital settings such as ambulance during emergencies. With the increasing prevalence of COPD, the demand for self-inflating bags will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Self-Inflating Bag Companies:

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd. operates its business through the Emergency medical products segment. Under the Bag Valve Mask Resuscitator Child category, the company provides protective and airway management products through brands such as AEROSHIELD, AEROMASK, and AEROBREATHE for pre-hospital treatment on injured patients, and to assist in the safe application of essential CPR.

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates its business through segments such as Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers various self-inflating bags such as Ambu Oval Silicone Resuscitator, Ambu Military Mark lll, Ambu Mark IV Reusable Resuscitator, Ambu SPUR II Disposable Resuscitator, Ambu Oval Plus Silicone Resuscitator, etc.

HUM GmbH

HUM GmbH operates its business through the Medical products segment. The company offers various manual resuscitators and masks, specific accessories, and other respiratory products such as pocket masks and face shields for professional first-aiders in mobile use as well as for the in-patient application in hospitals and clinics. AERObag is one of its key offerings.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd. operates its business through the Emergency medical devices segment. The company offers a wide range of self-inflating bags such as BVM adult, 1.5L bag, size 5 mask, PEEP valve adapter for use with BVM resuscitators, etc.

Laerdal Medical

Laerdal Medical operates its business through segments such as Stimulation and training, Skills Proficiency, Courses Learning, and Medical devices. The company offers the BAG II Disposable Resuscitator, which is a disposable ventilator available with 3 bag volumes adult, child, or infant.

Self-Inflating Bag Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Reusable

Disposable

Self-Inflating Bag Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

