Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E ISIN: US4660902069 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.05.2020 | 01:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar to Showcase New Lineup of PV Modules During Online VR Exhibition

BEIJING, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, will hold an online exhibition (http://vrt.omaten.com/tour/59562482d046f253) on May 25 at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) to showcase its latest high-efficiency products.

JA Solar Virtual Exhibition

The exhibition is poised to offset clients' disappointment brought by the postponement of the SNEC PV Power Expo initially scheduled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be available in virtual reality (VR) mode, allowing visitors to view the exhibition booth and products in a full 360-degree perspective.

The Shenzhen-listed PV products provider will display its lineup of PV modules including the 450W+ modules and the newly launched ultra-highly powerful PV module DeepBlue 3.0 with power output up to 525W+.

During the event, JA Solar staff will be on-hand to introduce the products and take questions from visitors. Details and specifications of the Company's modules will be presented in the on-demand image and video formats.

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar has a global ambition for growth and has seen its presence in international markets grow significantly in recent years. The company always tries to provide superior products and services to global customers. The online exhibition could help customers from different areas and time zones to learn more about JA Solar's products, and improve their customer experience. We will continue to explore various ways to provide better services for customers around the world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171961/JA_Solar.jpg

JA SOLAR-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.