Backsheet manufacturer Tomark-Worthen LLC has developed a new polyamide backsheet under the U.S. Department of Energy's Sunshot initiative. The product is based on a novel polyamide-ionomer alloy created by U.S. chemicals producer DuPont. The alloy, as well as the other materials in the backsheet, are stabilized with a UV/anti-oxidant package that slows down the damaging effects of ultraviolet radiation. The manufacturer claims that the backsheet is 25-30% more affordable than high-efficiency fluoropolymer products.US backsheet manufacturer Tomark-Worthen LLC has used continuous co-extrusion ...

