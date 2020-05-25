PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual report TLN 30.06.2020 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 months TLN 30.06.2020 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General Meeting TLN 30.06.2020 28.04.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Dividend payment date VLN 28.05.2020 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General Meeting TLN 30.06.2020 15.05.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Subscription with rights VLN 28.05.2020 for capital increase 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 25.05.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Additional RIG Latvia LVGB000022A listing/admission 25.05.2020 - VEF VEF1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 25.05.2020 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 rupnica RAR1R 25.05.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary General Meeting 25.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government securities VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D auction 25.05.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 25.05.2020 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 RER1R 25.05.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG 25.05.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG 26.05.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital 26.05.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG 26.05.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General Meeting TLN Horizon Capital NHC 26.05.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Dividend payment VLN starting date 26.05.2020 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 3 months VLN 27.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB007020B 27.05.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA000025A auction 27.05.2020 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Altum ALTM 27.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB007020B 27.05.2020 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Annual General Meeting TLN 27.05.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 28.05.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Annual General Meeting TLN 28.05.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Investors event RIG 28.05.2020 Siguldas ciltslietu un Interim report, 3 months RIG maksligas apseklošanas stacija SCM1R 28.05.2020 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN 28.05.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Annual General Meeting TLN 29.05.2020 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 9 months VLN 29.05.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Sales figures VLN ESO1L 29.05.2020 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 3 VLN months 29.05.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 PATA Saldus SMA1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Sales figures VLN LEGR0187528A 29.05.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN 29.05.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 29.05.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Activity results, 3 VLN months 29.05.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 3 months VLN 29.05.2020 Kurzemes atslega 1 KA11R Interim report, 3 months RIG 29.05.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Interim report, 3 months VLN LEGR0187528A 30.05.2020 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Coupon payment date RIG 31.05.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG 31.05.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.