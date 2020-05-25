A total of sixteen solar-plus-storage or standalone storage projects have been selected by Hawaiian Electric in its latest quest for renewable energy

have been selected by Hawaiian Electric in its ENGIE awarded a 60 MW AC solar plus 240MWh battery storage on Hawai'i Island and will now enter contract negotiations with Hawaiian Electric

storage on Hawai'i Island and will now enter contract negotiations with Hawaiian Electric Project will help Hawai'i meet its mandates of 100% renewable energy and net-negative emissions by 2045

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200524005038/en/

Puako Render (Photo: ENGIE EPS)

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. has selected ENGIE's (Paris:EPS) project as one of sixteen in the Final Award Group for the Stage 2 Variable Renewable Dispatchable Generation and Energy Storage projects.

ENGIE and ENGIE EPS's bid was selected after a competitive evaluation that was part of the largest renewable energy procurement ever undertaken in Hawai'i, launched in August 2019.

The proposed project awarded to ENGIE is a 60 MW AC solar plus 240 MWh battery storage facility located in Puako near Waikoloa Village, South Kohala, on Hawai'i Island. ENGIE EPS will supply the battery storage system and act as a full storage solution provider and system integrator.

"ENGIE EPS has a longstanding track record in deploying hybrid battery storage systems on islands around the globe, and ENGIE has over a decade of experience working in Hawai?i. We look forward to utilizing this expertise to help the Islands meet its target of 100% clean energy and to continuing our engagement with the Hawai'i Island communities as we do so", said Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE EPS.

The project is expected to be online in 2023 but depending on the length of the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, delays in bringing the projects online are possible.

This was the final evaluation phase. ENGIE, as well as the other developers, will now enter into one on one contract negotiations with Hawaiian Electric to reach an acceptable 25-year power purchase agreement. All contracts must then be approved by the Hawai'i Public Utilities Commission. Throughout the entire process, ENGIE will continue to engage with the local communities near the project to discuss and address any input that they may have.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200524005038/en/

Contacts:

ENGIE EPS

Press and Media: eps@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations: ir@engie-eps.com

follow us on LinkedIn