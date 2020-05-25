The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
FI0009015309 B7J SRV YHTIOET OYJ
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,628
|0,642
|09:07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:03
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT B7J INFORMATION - 25.05.2020 - 3
|Fr
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV GROUP PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 MAY 2020 SHARES
SRV GROUP PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE
The share of SRV Group Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 25 May
2020.
Trading code: SRV1V
ISIN code: FI0009015309
Orderbook...
|Fr
|SRV YHTIOT OYJ: SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a rights issue and publishes the terms and conditions of the rights issue
|Mi
|SRV YHTIOT OYJ: SRV Group Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Kokkila
|Mi
|SRV YHTIOT OYJ: SRV Group Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SRV YHTIOT OYJ
|0,860
|-4,44 %