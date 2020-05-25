LED iBond International A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 15 June 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that LED iBond International A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 10 June 2020 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: LED iBond International ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061274529 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: LEDIBOND ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 11.633.721 shares Maximum: 12.691.860 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 04 16 09 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 197012 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777394