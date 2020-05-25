TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has appointed Hans van Lierop as Chief Financial Officer and management board member. Hans started as CFO for TIP from Monday, 18th of May 2020 and is based in TIP's international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"I am looking forward to joining TIP's senior leadership team and leading its Finance organisation and look forward to contributing to TIPs future success. Hans van Lierop commented.

Hans van Lierop joins TIP with broad international experience from different industries in Europe and Africa. He has held financial leadership roles in Diageo, Airtel and Massmart Walmart. Most recently, Hans Van Lierop was CFO of Massmart Walmart, a South African retail and wholesale distributor with a turnover of US$ 7 billion. As Group CFO he led a finance and real estate management team of 500 staff across 4 divisions and multiple countries in Africa.

Bob Fast, President and CEO of TIP, said: "Hans brings more than 25 years of experience in Finance, with 13 years as end responsible CFO. He has successfully led, steered and transformed complex global finance organisations. His expertise in all areas of finance as well as his leadership capabilities will help TIP achieve its 2020 targets and steer our future success."

Following the appointment of Hans van Lierop, interim CFO Simon Glass will be leaving TIP at the end of May. We thank Simon for his contributions in the past months.

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP is one of the leading providers of both equipment and services within Europe and Canada. Located in 18 countries, and offering over 140 service locations, TIP specializes in providing the transportation and logistics sector with leasing, rental, maintenance, and repairs through a wide selection of trailer equipment. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

