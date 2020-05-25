AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B () AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 22/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.4333 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104005 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 65704 EQS News ID: 1054223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)