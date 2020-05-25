AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 22/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1862 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2107301 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 65713 EQS News ID: 1054241 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 25, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)