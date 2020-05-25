AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 22/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 65717 EQS News ID: 1054249 End of Announcement EQS News Service

