Will Smith Investing In Online Technology Brings Public Attention to Facebook, Zoom And WIMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Will Smith and Kevin hart are reportedly betting that the emergence of the coronavirus will accelerate the focus toward virtual events. The bet has shifted the focus to the area where it invests: online technology. Run The World has raised $10.8m in a year, a funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Peter Thiel's Founders Fund. American actor will Smith's venture capital fund and comedian Kevin hart have joined the company's investors. As the coronavirus spread, the web changed dramatically.

As of Thursday, more than half of the articles on Facebook in the United States were about novel coronavirus, according to an internal report obtained by foreign media. The total traffic from Facebook to other websites in the United States last week was also up more than 50 percent from the previous week, "almost entirely" due to strong interest in the novel coronavirus.

Facebook said its app Matrix, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, had 2.99bn monthly users, up from 2.89bn in the previous quarter. Zuckerberg also emphasized that Facebook currently has 800 million daily active users participating in live streaming on Facebook and Instagram. "With no one planning to restart the games yet, live streaming has become a major venue for many events," zuckerberg said.

On the other hand, the video communication platform provided by Zoom enables real-time online audio and video communication among users in the americas, asia-pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, covering the industries of education, entertainment, media, finance and manufacturing.

With the development of science and technology and the vigorous deployment of 5G, the holographic communication industry is about to break out, and "AR+AI" holography becomes the breakthrough point of holographic technology. Holographic video calls, previously seen in sci-fi films, could be fully implemented in the age of 5G.

In 5G holographic video call, the communication between people is no longer limited to the two ends of the screen, but can truly realize three-dimensional real-time interaction. Using the AR holographic device, the two sides of the conversation are immediately in the same room. They can change their distance and Angle of view at will, see the gestures and body language of the other side, and even see the precise details of the other side's skin.

The successful implementation of this underlying technical solution is WIMI, which focuses on light field acquisition, reconstruction, rendering and intelligent computing vision. China's leading holographic AR application platform, WIMI, has been listed in the IPO in the United States. According to statistics, domestic holographic projection companies have reached more than 1,000, and the market capacity has increased to 10 billion. It is reported that on May 6, 2020, heilongjiang mobile cooperated with WIMI holographic subsidiary to help local media carry out cooperation with holographic virtual telecommunication services of the media cloud platform, and the 5G + hyperspace-time holographic interview project was launched.

With the change of bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication network, 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic press conference will gradually spread to holographic social communication, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic home applications. Based on holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face face exchange technology as the core technologies, WIMI plans to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with a number of innovative systems.

WIMI constructs a real-time modeling system for multi-angle shooting: it carries out full-dimensional image scanning on the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six - degree matrix optical field system: the multi - light source comprehensive application, constructs the holographic virtual image imaging field. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: dynamically track the object trajectory and adjust the light during the acquisition process to maintain the equilibrium value of binocular disparity. Multi-image dynamic fusion system: multi-dimensional image wide Angle acquisition technology in narrow space, applied to cloud vision miniaturization holographic warehouse. Holographic image high-speed processing algorithm: the image information processing speed, and ensure the rendering effect, processing rate of up to 10GB/ s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, so that the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual figure painting sound reconstruction technology: the use of human bone dynamic capture, real-time image rendering, voice recognition technology, voice simulation technology to present virtual people. Holographic cloud platform: an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration and holographic social properties covering image collection and restoration in the whole country. WIMI constructs a complete 5G holographic communication application platform based on the above system combination to support various online terminal and personal device applications, and at the same time expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

The epidemic has brought difficulties to many industries including consumption, film and television, transportation, wine travel, and life services in the short term. However, the impact of the epidemic has also opened new opportunities in areas such as medical care and online office work. The situation of the epidemic may continue to affect the business environment in the coming days.

Technology companies have shown a willingness to adapt. They are either shifting their strategy, looking for new opportunities for development under the epidemic, or taking part in the fight against it. Internet companies are beginning to mature step by step and become a force that cannot be ignored in this society. Even in the course of future development, these technology companies will easily cope with the worse situation, and then break through the current development bottleneck and usher in a new era in a real sense.

