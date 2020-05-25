The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on May 25, 2020: ISIN code LT0000630071 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01023D -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01023D -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-05-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-04-01 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,010 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,070 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,090 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 218 400 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 300 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 97 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 97 098 362,79 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com