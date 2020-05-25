Penta Security Expands Presence in Singapore Healthcare Sector with Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security, the first appliance-type identity and access management (IAM) solution provider in South Korea, expanded into Singapore through a contract with a leading healthcare technology company that specializes in benefits administration for employees. With more than 4,000 clinics, the healthcare company has been tapping their expertise to bolster a stronger healthcare technology sector with decades of hands-on experience in the industry.

Penta Security's IAM solution allows users to login with a single ID and password to any of the related yet independent software systems. It provides a user authentication service that enhances convenience by enabling one set of login credentials for access and authentication. Additionally, Penta Security's ISign+ also provides an advanced MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) solution with Mobile OPT (MOTP) feature that organizations can implement when OTP, PKI, QR code, or biometric authentication methods are required across various working environments.

Service reliability of these solutions amid the pandemic is a key factor in allowing the operation of businesses to become largely independent of any physical working location. As the demand for cybersecurity has skyrocketed during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, Penta Security expects to ramp up the implementation of the solutions across different industries. Penta Security believes that employees will be able to enjoy the integration of the required components such as authentication server, database, and policy server through an all-in-one solution, as well as benefit from FIDO2 compliant features.

"Implementing and organizing the consistent authentication method is crucial for any organization's cybersecurity during this time," said DS Kim, CSO of Penta Security. "The pandemic will significantly impact businesses, and we believe that the first step to securing organizations is to implement reliable authentication measures where employees can feel secured and protected whilst working remotely."

About Penta Security