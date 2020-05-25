Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments AS Half-Year Report - 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020

|Corporate Announcement no. 20/2020: Half-Year Report 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020
Copenhagen, 25 May 2020
The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020:
- Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 3,638,925 for the period 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.99%, earnings per share at 40.60 and an increase in net asset value of USD 42.01 per share.
- The increase in profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
- The fair value of the Company's investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 159,631,723 at 31 March 2020.
- Equity stands at USD 182,699,386 as of 31 March 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 1,960 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.
- During the period, 9,015 new ordinary shares were issued.
- Both increasing investments and the expectations that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns enables Management to take a positive view on full-year profits.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone:.
Yours sincerely
Attachments
- Ress Life Investments AS - Corporate Announcement 20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7920ba98-4003-4016-ac4c-526fed33c723)
- Ress Life investments - Half Year Report 2019-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d07c0d17-bf04-4c03-a815-18b43194144e)
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de