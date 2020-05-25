Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Groteske Unterbewertung! Günstige Goldaktien – es gibt sie noch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2020 | 11:29
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments AS Half-Year Report - 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020

Corporate Announcement no. 20/2020: Half-Year Report 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020

Copenhagen, 25 May 2020

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020:

  • Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 3,638,925 for the period 1 October 2019 - 31 March 2020. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 1.99%, earnings per share at 40.60 and an increase in net asset value of USD 42.01 per share.
  • The increase in profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
  • The fair value of the Company's investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 159,631,723 at 31 March 2020.
  • Equity stands at USD 182,699,386 as of 31 March 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 1,960 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.
  • During the period, 9,015 new ordinary shares were issued.
  • Both increasing investments and the expectations that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns enables Management to take a positive view on full-year profits.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone:.

Yours sincerely

Attachments

  • Ress Life Investments AS - Corporate Announcement 20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7920ba98-4003-4016-ac4c-526fed33c723)
  • Ress Life investments - Half Year Report 2019-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d07c0d17-bf04-4c03-a815-18b43194144e)
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.