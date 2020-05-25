The Chinese manufacturer has not revealed the price of its new 'ultra-high power' products, nor whether the power output claims associated with them have been independently verified, but claimed the 78-piece module in the series could generate 'very close to 600 W.'Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar has hosted an online event to reveal technical details of the new 525 W+ panel which it says will enter production in the next quarter. The product is based on the company's DeepBlue 3.0 technology and features a specially-designed 180mm wafer which differs from the 166mm, 'M6' product ...

