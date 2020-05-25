EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 MAY 2020 SHARES SAVOSOLAR PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Savosolar Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 26 May 2020. Trading code: SAVOH ISIN code: FI4000425848 Orderbook id: 108330 Ratio: 1 subscription right given for each share, 2 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 3 shares Subscription price: EUR 0,15 / share Subscription period: 1 June 2020 - 17 June 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 26 May 2020 Record date: 27 May 2020 The orderbook SAVOH (id 108330) will be flushed on 25 May 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260