The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The need for preventive and diagnostic facilities as well as critical care devices could shape the demand for medical devices in Belgium.

As of 2019, about 266 hospitals were functioning in Belgium. Over 70 of these hospitals demonstrate characteristics of tertiary care facilities and mostly belong to the private sector. Belgium is considered to have one of the best healthcare systems in Europe, characterized by positive clinical outcomes for surgeries as well as high cancer survival rates. However, Belgium continues to navigate through a few systemic challenges including long waiting lines for diagnostic tests, issues around the treatment of mental health, as well as moderately high rates of hospital acquired infections.

According to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, the largest opportunity in the immediate term is likely to be around improvement of preventive and diagnostic facilities as compared to acute care services which are significantly well developed in the country. For instance, Belgium has over 200 mammography units spread across 130 hospitals. While the density of mammography units is on par with other major European countries, the coverage of breast cancer screening for women in the age-group of 50-69 years is about 63%. This is lower than the EU-15 average of 64.3% and the WHO target of about 75%. On similar lines, the Belgian health services recently procured additional MRI scanners to increase the current installed base by over 15% to cater to the growing waiting lines.

As observed with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, several public and private hospitals in Belgium have reported a significant shortage of critical care devices including surgical and respiratory protection equipment, surgical drapes, and sterilization devices. Of the 1,900 ICU beds in Belgium, it is estimated that over 700 beds belong to secondary facilities. It is likely that such hospitals would also look to upgrade their capabilities in the coming years to counter threats of pandemics as well as the general increase in chronic diseases in the country.

A pivot from this dataset will quantitatively demonstrate a strong potential for the medical devices market in the country. For instance, Belgium has 34 PET-CT scanners to address an increasing burden of cancer (among others), especially above the age of 70 years. Such insights would enable medical equipment companies to optimize their customer segmentation and help define targeted sales and marketing strategies.

The dataset provides account-level directional estimates of total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, etc., along with Anaesthesia Machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, Nuclear, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound and X-Ray machines, making it a critical source of hospital-level intelligence for medical equipment installed base in Belgium.

The report is a craftily designed dataset that provides a graphical summary of the health infrastructure in the country apart from an account-level view of resources, directional information on a medical device installed base, hospital demographic, and care services. The report commits itself as a tool to understand, visualize, and identify opportunity pockets at the hospital-level for medical devices manufacturers, and digital healthcare companies.

Key medical device companies featured in the dataset include: Canon Toshiba, Carestream, Elekta, Fresenius, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Mobius Imaging (Stryker), Philips, Siemens, and Varian.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, Introduction

Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data. The page allows users to access other sections in the Excel report.

2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, Guidance Hospital Segmentation

Provides brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Belgium, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.

3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, Insight Summary

3.1 Total number of hospitals in Belgium

3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Belgium

3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Belgium

3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Belgium by Care Level of Hospital, 2020

4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, Installed Base Pivot Analysis

Provides a pivot chart to analyze data from the Installed base file. It allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by the level of care, etc.

5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Belgium, IB Base File

Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by the account in Belgium. Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments, and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices, and diagnostic imaging. The worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number of physicians, specialists, etc. GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes, and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.

Companies Mentioned

Fresenius Medical Care

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc

Mobius Imaging (Stryker)

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvep8b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005079/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900