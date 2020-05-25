Anzeige
Caverion Corporation's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021
PR Newswire
25.05.2020 | 12:34
Caverion Corporation's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

HELSINKI, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2020 on Thursday 11 February 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Annual Review 2020 including the financial statements will be published during week 9/2021, at the latest.

In addition, Caverion will publish three financial reports in 2021:

Interim report for January-March on 29 April 2021

Half yearly report for January-June on 5 August 2021

Interim report for January-September on 4 November 2021

Half yearly report and interim reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Caverion follows a so called silent period 30 days before the announcement of the said financial reports.

Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 in Helsinki, Finland. Caverion's Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible request from a shareholder to have a matter dealt with by the Annual General Meeting shall be submitted in writing no later than 15 January 2021 to Caverion Corporation, Anne Viitala, P.O. Box 71, FI-01601 Vantaa or by e-mail to AGM@caverion.com.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:
Anne Viitala
Group General Counsel
tel. +358-40-511-6151
anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström,
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

