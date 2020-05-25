The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spanish medical devices market to be driven by the need for improved infrastructure and capacity in Operating Rooms and High Acuity Care.

As of 2020, Spain has about 930 hospitals functioning across all levels of care. Over 200 of these hospitals demonstrate characteristics of tertiary care facilities and mostly belong to the public sector. With the highest life expectancy in Europe, high cancer survival rates as well as noteworthy penetration of key diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices, Spain has one of the best healthcare systems in the continent. However, with an increased incidence of chronic diseases as well as rising hospitalization rates, the Spanish healthcare system's overall sustainability will continue to be challenged in the short-term future.

According to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, the largest opportunity in the immediate term is likely to be around improvement of surgical facilities as well as high-acuity care. For instance, Spain has over 4,300 operating rooms. It is estimated that over 2,400 of these ORs belong to the public sector. However, the waiting time for getting surgery in these public hospitals is over 90 days. The waiting lines are typically higher for orthopedic and ophthalmology procedures. To ensure that the waiting times for specialized surgeries are reduced further, Spanish hospitals may require further up-gradation and replacement of anesthesia machines as well as C-arms.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused further pressure on existing intensive care resources. It is estimated that Spain has over 5,700 beds that display characteristics of mid-to-high acuity care and suited for providing intensive care to patients. However, with the increasing rates of hospitalization for both chronic and unforeseen pandemics, the need for mechanical ventilators is likely to increase in the short-term.

A pivot from this dataset will quantitatively demonstrate a strong potential for the medical devices market in the country. For instance, Spain has 83 PET-CT scanners and over 320 SPECT and Gamma Cameras to ensure adequate diagnosis especially for oncology. Such insights would enable medical equipment companies to optimize their customer segmentation and help define targeted sales and marketing strategies.

The dataset provides account-level directional estimates of total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, etc., along with Anaesthesia Machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, Nuclear, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound and X-Ray machines, making it a critical source of hospital-level intelligence for medical equipment installed base in Spain. This dataset is a valuable tool for any organization that is in the process of optimizing sales targets, estimating market potential, or building an account management plan in Spain.

The report is a craftily designed dataset that provides a graphical summary of the health infrastructure in the country apart from an account-level view of resources, directional information on the medical device installed base, hospital demographic, and care services. The report commits itself as a tool to understand, visualize, and identify opportunity pockets at the hospital-level for medical devices manufacturers, and digital healthcare companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, Introduction

Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data. The page allows users to access other sections in the Excel report.

2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, Guidance Hospital Segmentation

Provides a brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Spain, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.

3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, Insight Summary

3.1 Total number of hospitals in Spain

3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Spain

3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Spain

3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Spain by Care Level of Hospital, 2020

4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, Installed Base Pivot Analysis

Provides a pivot chart to analyze data from the Installed base file. It allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by the level of care, etc.

5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Spain, IB Base File

Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by the account in Spain. Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments, and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices, and diagnostic imaging. The worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number of physicians, specialists, etc. GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes, and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.

Companies Mentioned

Accuray

Agfa Healthcare

B Braun

Bellco (Medtronic)

Brainlab

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health Inc.

DMS Imaging

Dornier MedTech

Draeger

Echolight

Elekta

Esaote

Fresenius Medical Care

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Fujifilm SonoSite Inc.

Gambro

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Hitachi Medical Systems

Hologic Inc.

IMS Giotto

Metaltronica

Mindray Medical

NewTom

Oncovision

Philips Healthcare

Picker

Planmed

Radiologia

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Siemens Healthineers

Swissray

Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems)

Varian Medical Systems

Ziehm Imaging



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wwzly

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005086/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900