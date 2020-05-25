Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.1859 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15712235 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 65737 EQS News ID: 1054347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

