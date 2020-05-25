Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), announces it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire three years from the date of grant. The options are subject to various vesting provisions where 150,000 of the options granted vest immediately on the grant date, 7,143 options vest monthly from June 30, 2020 to November 30, 2020 and 7,142 options vest on December 31, 2020.

The Company also announces the cancellation of a total of 150,000 previously granted stock options made to a former director.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. GreenStar operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

