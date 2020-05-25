Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.5456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 202278 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 65775 EQS News ID: 1054423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)