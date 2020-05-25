Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.4911 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8423000 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 65807 EQS News ID: 1054487 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:26 ET (10:26 GMT)