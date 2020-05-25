Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.6584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9272115 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 65811 EQS News ID: 1054495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:27 ET (10:27 GMT)