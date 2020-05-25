Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 145.9784 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1746673 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 65820 EQS News ID: 1054515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:28 ET (10:28 GMT)