Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.1904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3669973 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 65824 EQS News ID: 1054523 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)